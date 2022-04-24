DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSRLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $$130.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.50. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.