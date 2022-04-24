Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 225.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,296. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

