Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $149.76. 1,606,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,296. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

