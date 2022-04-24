DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has 225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 203.00.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DNB Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.9024 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

