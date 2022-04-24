Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 25,671,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,092,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.