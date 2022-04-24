Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 393.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,887 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 1,344,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,913. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

