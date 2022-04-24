Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,791. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

