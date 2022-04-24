Doliver Advisors LP Invests $207,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,051. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

