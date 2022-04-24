Doliver Advisors LP Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock worth $4,493,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

BIGC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,606. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

