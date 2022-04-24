Doliver Advisors LP Sells 10,243 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.34. 21,676,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,544,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.