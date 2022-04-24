Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

