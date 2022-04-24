Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

