Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $121.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

