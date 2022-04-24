Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,050. Insiders have sold a total of 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849 in the last ninety days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

