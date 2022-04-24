Dvision Network Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $119.30 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00033660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00103006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

