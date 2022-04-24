Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 141 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $126,053,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $75,686,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,384 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $170.75. 2,164,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.07. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

