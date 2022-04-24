Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 34,013 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 731,047 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 21,299,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 495,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,890,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after buying an additional 3,139,147 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,838,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,478,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

