Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.15% of United Fire Group worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Fire Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Fire Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.