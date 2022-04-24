Earnest Partners LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

