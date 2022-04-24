Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $50,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $268.52 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $256.81 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

