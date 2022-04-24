Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

