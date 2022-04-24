Earnest Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 7,508,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,359,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

