Earnest Partners LLC Has $27.42 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $443.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.52.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

