Earnest Partners LLC Has $36.73 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $36,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,710,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.55 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.80 and a 200-day moving average of $436.19.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

