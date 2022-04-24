Earnest Partners LLC Has $44.15 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,224 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Flex worth $44,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Flex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.