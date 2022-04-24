Earnest Partners LLC Has $61.65 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Skyworks Solutions worth $61,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.89 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.