Earnest Partners LLC Has $69.76 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $69,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,099,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

NYSE WEC opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

