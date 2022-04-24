Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Chevron stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

