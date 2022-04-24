Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

