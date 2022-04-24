Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $45.38. 29,978,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,190,869. The stock has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

