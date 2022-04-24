Earnest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,465,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,186,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.13% of AAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,976 shares of company stock worth $16,234,603. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:AIR opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

