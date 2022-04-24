Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 134,416 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,416 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of WesBanco worth $24,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.