Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 6,256 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $84,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,350,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.43.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

