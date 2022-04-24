Earnest Partners LLC Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,698. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

