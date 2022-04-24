Earnest Partners LLC Sells 37,194 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,194 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $72,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

SQM opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

