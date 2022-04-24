Earnest Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.90. 1,664,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

