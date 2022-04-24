Earnest Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,746. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average is $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

