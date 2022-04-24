Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will post $177.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $186.70 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $155.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $718.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.84 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $795.39 million, with estimates ranging from $761.16 million to $825.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

EBC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 591,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

