EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.32. 222,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,118. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.23.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

