easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.22) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.60 ($9.08).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 568.40 ($7.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 557.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 586.45. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

