EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.27) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$24.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

