Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Head to Head Contrast

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eisai and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 2 1 0 2.33 NN Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

NN Group has a consensus target price of $51.95, indicating a potential upside of 103.01%. Given NN Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than Eisai.

Risk and Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eisai and NN Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.09 billion 2.13 $395.92 million $1.80 24.28 NN Group $25.36 billion 0.64 $3.90 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eisai.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eisai pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 7.99% 7.62% 5.03% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NN Group beats Eisai on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai (Get Rating)

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NN Group (Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, online savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through tied agents, bancassurance partners, brokers, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

