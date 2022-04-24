Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $10.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.73. 2,772,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,782. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.62 and a 200-day moving average of $261.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

