Elrond Price Reaches $153.46 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $73.67 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $153.46 or 0.00387370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00182950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,835,839 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

