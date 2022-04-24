Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

EMLAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Empire has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

