Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$47.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

EMP.A has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.24. 641,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,136. The company has a market cap of C$11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$36.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at C$830,996.52. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$65,534.56.

Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.