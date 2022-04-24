Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXK shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.76 million, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

