Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Position Lifted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Américas stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Enel Américas ( NYSE:ENIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

