Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Announces Dividend of $0.76

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7631 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Get Engie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.