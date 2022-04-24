Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives €15.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.89 ($17.08).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($15.86) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.45) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI traded down €0.76 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.49 ($14.50). The stock had a trading volume of 36,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.92). The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.